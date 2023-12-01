Teacher's 'accidental' death turns out to be murder, wife and two others held in Kanpur

Kanpur, Dec 1 The death of a school teacher in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on November 4, has turned out to be a case of murder, the police said.

The Kanpur police have arrested his wife, her alleged paramour and their aide in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Urmila Kumari, 32, her alleged paramour Shailendra Sonkar, 34, and their aide Vikas Sonkar, 34.

Rajesh Gautam of Daheli Sujanpur, a primary school teacher, had died in a road accident in Swarn Jayanti Vihar of Koyla Nagar on November 4.

Investigations later revealed that Rajesh had been murdered following a conspiracy by his wife, who was having an affair with Shailendra.

Rajesh, a teacher in the primary school of Subhauli village of Maharajpur, had gone for a morning walk on November 4 morning when speeding Ecosport car crushed him to death. The car got damaged after hitting a tree. After the accident, the car occupants fled in another car that was waiting for them.

Rajesh's wife had later filed a police complaint.

After that, on the basis of facts, Sen Paschimpara police converted the accident case into murder and deployed four teams to investigate the matter. With the help of surveillance and information systems, the police got some important clues.

According to ACP Ghatampur, Dinesh Kumar Shukla, the man's wife Urmila and the latter's alleged lover, and two others were involved in the murder of Rajesh Gautam.

"Urmila hired two drivers Vikas Sonkar and Sumit Katheria for Rs 4 lakh to commit this murder. As soon as Rajesh went out for a walk on November 4 morning, Urmila alerted Shailendra, who subsequently informed Vikas and he reached in the Ecosport car and killed Rajesh by hitting him from behind. As he started fleeing in the car, it collided with a tree and got stuck. Later, Sumit reached in another car and escaped from the spot with Vikas," ACP further said and added, "On the basis of inputs, we nabbed the three. Searches are underway to arrest Sumit."

