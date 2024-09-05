Teachers Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Greets Teaching Fraternity, Says ‘Tributes to Dr Radhakrishnan On His Birth Anniversary’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 5, extended his greetings to the teachers on the occasion of Teachers Day, and tributes to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

"Best wishes on #TeachersDay, an occasion to express gratitude to all teachers who shape young minds," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He added, "Tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary."

Along with the post, the Prime Minister also shared a video of his interaction with Teachers and students. PM Modi appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country. He highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country. He emphasised the importance of inspiring children by educating them about the success of grassroot achievers.

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September. It’s a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students’ lives.The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952–1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.