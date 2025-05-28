Teachers' rally in Raipur: Protest against Chhattisgarh govt's school rationalisation policy

Raipur, May 28 As many as 10,000 members of twenty-three teachers’ unions took to the streets here on Wednesday to protest against the Chhattisgarh government's decision to rationalise school education. They attempted to stage a demonstration at the state secretariat on Tuta Road.

Frustration over the policy led thousands of school teachers to rally against what they perceive as a move that could jeopardise both their jobs and the quality of education.

On May 27, the Chhattisgarh government issued an order to rationalise 10,463 schools across the state. Teachers fear that this decision could result in the loss of jobs for as many as 43,000 teachers.

Despite heavy police deployment in multiple layers, protesters broke through initial barricades, chanting slogans against the state government and demanding an immediate rollback of the decision.

Teachers argue that rationalisation would weaken government schools, making it impossible for two teachers to manage eighteen classes effectively.

Former Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo has criticised the decision, calling it unjust and detrimental to the future of students in the state.

The government, however, maintains that the restructuring is essential to enhance education standards and ensure equitable distribution of teachers.

Speaking to IANS, Singh Deo stated that this is not a new attempt. He recalled that during the BJP regime, around 2,000 to 2,500 schools were shut down in the name of rationalisation, and the same effort is now being repeated.

While removing teachers from schools where their numbers exceed sanctioned posts is understandable, he emphasised that the situation is alarming in places where there are no teachers.

According to available data, out of over 56,000 government schools in Chhattisgarh, more than 5,500 are single-teacher schools, and some have no teachers at all.

He argued that if this move is purely aimed at cost-cutting, it is a flawed and inhumane approach. Beyond education, the policy has severe implications for employment.

Some teachers have lost their positions, while others must now travel long distances to their reassigned schools. The reduction in available vacancies adds further pressure, increasing workloads for remaining staff and raising concerns about teacher burnout.

The government claims that many schools have more teachers than needed, while others lack sufficient staff. According to official data, 6,872 primary schools have only one teacher, while 212 schools have none. Among 13,149 pre-middle schools, 255 have just one teacher, and 48 schools have no teachers.

The National Education Policy 2020 recommends a maximum of thirty students per teacher.

In Chhattisgarh, the ratio is currently between twenty-two and twenty-six students per teacher, which is considered acceptable. However, teachers fear that rationalisation could disrupt this balance. Teachers’ organisations and other bodies have alleged that the government is trying to avoid new recruitments through this policy.

Currently, the state needs 12,832 teachers, but after rationalisation, this number may drop to 5,370. An office bearer of Shikshak Sajha Manch, Chhattisgarh, stated that merging schools with fewer students will further reduce the recruitment requirement, easing the pressure on the government to hire new teachers.

Rationalisation is often viewed as a strategic measure used by governments to optimise resources, but critics claim it is being misused in this case to justify staff cuts.

According to official data, thousands of schools either lack teachers or have only one educator managing multiple classes.

While the National Education Policy 2020 recommends a student-teacher ratio of thirty to one, Chhattisgarh currently maintains a ratio of twenty-two to twenty-six students per teacher, which is considered reasonable. However, teachers fear that the rationalisation process will disrupt this balance, ultimately affecting student learning.

Government officials argue that the decision aligns with policies designed to improve infrastructure and minimise dropout rates. However, the state has not officially provided a clear justification for the move. Despite reassurances, educators remain unconvinced, insisting that the policy prioritises administrative efficiency over genuine educational progress.

The debate continues, with teachers determined to oppose changes they believe could harm the state's school system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor