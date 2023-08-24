Teachers' recruitment exam in Bihar: Aspirants confused over negative marking on question paper

Patna, Aug 24 The examination for teachers' recruitment kicked off in Bihar on Thursday.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is holding the examination for 1.70 lakh posts of teachers from class 1 to 12. Over 8 lakh aspirants have filled the examination forms. The exam will be held till August 27.

The BPSC is holding the examination at 850 centres across all 38 districts of Bihar. The administration is doing video recording in and outside the examination centres. Mobile phone jammers have also been installed at all the centres.

The first part of the examination was held on Thursday and many students said that the question papers were neither easy nor tough.

However, many students were confused over the negative marking printed on the question papers. BPSC chairman Atul Prasad has already made it clear that negative marking is not done in this examination.

"The question paper was neither easy nor tough. As the BPSC is taking the examination, we are prepared for standard questions according to the BPSC level. However, we are slightly confused over the negative marking printed on the question paper," said Sandhya Sinha, a job aspirant from Patna who went to Biharsharif Nalanda to give the exam.

Due to the examination, there were traffic jams at several places in the state where the aspirants took 6 to 7 hours to cover the 100 km distance from Patna to Nalanda. Many students were late for the examination.

Railway stations and bus stands were choc-a-bloc with people with trains also being overcrowded.

