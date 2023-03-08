Teachers' scam: CBI meeting on Friday to determine fresh line of probe

Kolkata, March 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has convened a special meeting of its officers and legal associates linked to the agencys ongoing probe into the multi-crore teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal on Friday.

CBI sources said that the meeting is scheduled to be held at the headquarters of the CBI directorate in Delhi and will be attended by a couple of senior agency officials and legal associates who are involved with the investigation process in the said scam.

It is learnt that the top brass of the agency is likely to brief the officers on some changes in the line of probe into the scam to accelerate the pace of the investigation.

Sources said that at the meeting, senior agency officials are likely to give special emphasis on developing greater coordination between the investigating officials and the counsels appearing in the court during hearings in the matter.

The top brass of the agency is likely to ask the investigating officers about the additional support that they might need from the CBI headquarters to add pace to the probe process.

"Senior officials are also likely to brief the investigating officers on how to develop better coordination with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the money-trail angle of the scam," a CBI source said.

Recently, a number of middlemen in the scam have been netted by central agencies and many of them have made explosive statements about the involvement of several influential persons in the scam.

The contents and merits of the statements will also be discussed at the meeting on Friday on the basis of which senior officials will guide the investigating officers on how to proceed further with the available clues.

Recently, the CBI faced criticism from judges in various courts, including the Calcutta High Court, for the slow pace of investigation.

