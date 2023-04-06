Teachers' scam: Kuntal Ghosh alleges pressure by central agencies to name Trinamool leaders

Kolkata, April 6 Expelled Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in multi-crore teachers' scam in West Bengal, has written a letter to the judge of a special court in Kolkata alleging pressure by central agencies to name senior party leaders.

Ghosh confirmed about the letter while speaking to media persons on the premises of the same court where he was brought for hearing on his bail plea on Thursday.

"I have written to the judge about my complaints that I made previously. There is tremendous pressure on me by the central agency officials to name senior Trinamool Congress leaders," he said.

In face of media queries Ghosh also claimed that there is pressure on him to name Trinamool Congress' national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on this count.

This is not the first time that Ghosh has made such an allegation against the central agency sleuths. He made the same allegation on March 30 at the same court premises while he was brought at this court premises. On that day too he named Abhishek Banerjee on this count.

Now the question that is baffling the legal circles is that why Ghosh or counsel did not raise the same complaint within the court during the course of hearings for so many days.

Incidentally, last month, while addressing a rally of the youth and the student wings of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that during the investigation of Saradha chit fund scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths had put pressure on party leaders like Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh to name him.

