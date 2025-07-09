Tearful farewell to centenarian 'Vatsala' at Panna Tiger Reserve

Bhopal, July 9 Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) bid a tearful farewell to its most cherished resident and oldest elephant, 'Vatsala' -- believed to be over 100 years old, who passed away on July 8 at 1.30 p.m.

'Vatsala' had been ailing for some time and breathed her last at the Hinauta Camp, where she had spent her final years surrounded by caretakers and fellow elephants.

Known affectionately as 'Dadi' by forest staff and wildlife enthusiasts, Vatsala was more than just an elephant. She was a maternal figure in the reserve, often seen nurturing calves and assisting in births with the care and wisdom of a seasoned midwife.

Her gentle presence and deep bond with the herd made her a symbol of compassion and continuity in the wild.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed heartfelt condolences on social media, calling her the silent guardian of the forests and a friend to generations.

He described her as a living embodiment of Madhya Pradesh’s emotional and ecological heritage, whose memories would remain etched in the hearts of all who knew her.

Vatsala’s journey began in the Nilambur forests of Kerala. She was brought to Hoshangabad in 1971 and later transferred to Panna in 1993.

For a decade, she played a vital role in tiger tracking operations, contributing significantly to conservation efforts.

Though officially retired in 2003, she continued to care for young elephants, offering them warmth and guidance. Despite being widely regarded as the world’s oldest elephant, her age could not be officially verified due to the absence of birth records.

PTR authorities had even sent her tooth samples for analysis, but no conclusive results were obtained.

The current Guinness World Record for the oldest elephant remains with 'Lingwan' of Taiwan.

Vatsala's passing marks the end of an era at Panna Tiger Reserve.

Field Director Anjana Suchita Tirkey, Deputy Director Mohit Sood, and wildlife veterinarian Dr Sanjeev Gupta were present for her final rites, which were conducted with respect at Hinauta Camp.

