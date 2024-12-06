Tech-savvy exam mafia used AnyDesk software to solve CHO papers in Bihar

Patna, Dec 6 The busting of a racket related to the Community Health Officer (CHO) examination by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has uncovered a sophisticated network exploiting technology like AnyDesk and Ammyy Admin to manipulate tests.

According to sources, the exam rigging involved corrupting selected computers during the test, leveraging remote-access software such as AnyDesk and Ammyy Admin to control the devices and answer the questions remotely.

Certain computers at the exam centres were pre-configured to allow external access.

During the examination, solvers used remote-access tools to input the correct answers on behalf of the candidates, enabling cheating.

As per the confession of the accused, two meetings were conducted by the exam mafia. The first meeting was at a flat in Bhagwat Nagar, under Agam Kuan police jurisdiction, attended by two accused Ashish Ranjan and Aditya Kumar.

The second meeting was held at an examination centre, owned by Ravi Bhushan’s relative.

According to the EOU officials people from V-Shine, the agency responsible for conducting the examination, allegedly participated in these meetings to facilitate the rigging.

Aditya Kumar and Ravi Bhushan were key in orchestrating the scam.

The EOU had conducted the raids and arrested four individuals from Ashish Ranjan's flat.

The raid also yielded multiple electronic devices, over a dozen bank passbooks, ATM cards, and blank cheques, suggesting financial links and money laundering activities.

One more accused has been apprehended, with others still at large.

The police are actively searching for several suspects, including the alleged mastermind and examination mafia who are absconding at the moment.

Additionally, local officials of V-Shine are also under scrutiny.

The examination mafia reportedly aimed to earn over ₹100 crore by orchestrating thousands of fake recruitments.

The scheme was facilitated by V-Shine, which had been contracted to conduct the online CHO recruitment exam.

Raids are being conducted across multiple locations, including Patna and Nalanda, to apprehend the suspects and uncover more evidence.

The collusion between exam officials and the mafia underscores severe lapses in oversight during recruitment processes.

The revelations point to a broader issue of corruption in recruitment systems, emphasising the need for stricter monitoring and verification of third-party agencies.

As the investigation progresses, authorities aim to dismantle the network and ensure accountability at all levels, including high-ranking officials and private contractors.

