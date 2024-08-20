Techie ends life in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 20 A 24-year-old techie working with a reputed IT company committed suicide by inhaling helium gas in a hotel in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The software professional has been identified as Yagnik, a resident of Sakleshpur in Hassan district.

The incident was reported from Neeladri Nagar in Electronics City. The Police, the techie had checked into the hotel on August 16 and ended his life by inhaling the helium gas which is used in balloons.

Police said that the deceased Yagnik was working with a reputed company and opted to work from home for a few months.

He had come to Bengaluru to write an MTech examination and had booked a hotel room in his name.

Preliminary inquiries have suggested that the techie had gone out with a bag from the lodge. He had purchased a helium gas container from Peenya locality and brought it to his hotel room.

Later, the techie had inhaled the helium gas to end his life.

The deceased was shifted to Saint John’s Hospital for the postmortem. DCP (South East Saarah Fathima said that the hotel staff found the techie dead inside his room. They had opened the door when the techie did not come out of his room till 12 noon.

“The reason behind the suicide is being investigated. The accused had inhaled the gas through a pipe,” she added.

The police are suspecting the love angle to be the reason for the extreme step. However, they maintained that they would ascertain the exact reason once they record the statements of his family members, friends and colleagues.

The Electronics City Police have taken up the further investigation.

