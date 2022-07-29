Techie woman duped of Rs.65 lakhs by online friend

In a shocking incident from Bengaluru, a 31-year old female was duped of 65 lakhs by her online friend whom she met via dating app. The victim has alleged that the accused exploited her sexually and refused to marry her. In her complaint she stated that the person borrowed money from her stating ill-health of his relatives and various other reasons.

The victim when pressurized the accused identified as Prashob, for marriage he threatened her with dire consequences. She then lodged a complaint and currently there is a man hunt lodged against the accused. The victim when asked for her money he refused to return. A case of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation has been filed against Prashob.