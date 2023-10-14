Techies board Hyderabad Metro in black T-shirts in solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad, Oct 14 A large number of techies wearing black T-shirts boarded the Hyderabad Metro as an expression of solidarity with the jailed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

Employees of various IT companies participated in 'Let’s Metro for CBN' protest despite the Telangana government denying permission for any protest in the city as the issue of Naidu’s arrest is between the two parties in Andhra Pradesh.

The agitation led to disruption of operations at a few Metro stations.

The protesters travelled from Miyapur to LB Nagar as part of their programme.

After they managed to board a few Metros, authorities tightened security and blocked the entry of other protesters.

The entrance at Ameerpet Metro Station was closed by the security personnel. The Metro staff refused to give tickets to protesters at JNTU Metro Station.

Police detained IT employees at SR Nagar Station The TDP alleged that Telangana Police is stopping people from participating peacefully in the 'Let's Metro for CBN' program in Hyderabad in support of Chandrababu.

Is it a crime to wear black and ride the metro, the party leaders wondered.

Notably, Naidu has been jailed in the alleged skill development scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor