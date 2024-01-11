Techies design app to carry out flesh trade involving foreigners, arrested in B'luru

Bengaluru, Jan 11 Karnataka police have arrested two software professionals on charges of running a prostitution racket involving foreign nationals after designing an exclusive app.

The main accused is identified as Govindaraju. The police have also arrested eight other persons in connection with the case and rescued seven women foreign nationals.

According to police, the accused, though earning handsome income, lost money in share market and came under heavy financial burden.

To repay the money to the banks he had taken loan from, he thought of earning money by running a prostitution racket with women from foreign countries.

The accused developed an app for the purpose and came in contact with a Turkish woman in Bengaluru.

The Turkish woman had come to India on a tourist visa and married to an Indian. She later on, chose prostitution as her profession.

The police have busted the racket and arrested the accused persons.

Details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor