Technology, good governance reshaping agricultural landscape in India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the role of rural land digitisation in empowering rural communities, emphasising how technology and good governance are reshaping the agricultural landscape in India.

In a series of posts shared on his official X handle, the Prime Minister acknowledged the transformative power of digital land records in enhancing transparency, accessibility, and ownership for rural citizens.

Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi shared an informative post from MyGovIndia, the official citizen engagement platform of the Government of India.

The post highlighted the positive changes brought about by rural land digitisation and its impact on agricultural practices in India. Reposting the message, PM Modi wrote, "Furthering rural empowerment by leveraging the power of technology and good governance…"

In the original MyGovIndia post, the citizen engagement platform underscored how rural land digitisation is revolutionising the agricultural sector, making land ownership and management more transparent and accessible. "This transformative step brings transparency, accessibility, and empowerment to rural communities by helping to reduce land disputes and improve land management, making it easier for rural citizens to claim ownership and rights. See how this transformation is shaping the future of farming!" the post read.

PM Modi also took the opportunity to highlight the impact of the government’s flagship SVAMITVA scheme, which has been pivotal in digitising land records across rural India. In another post, the Prime Minister shared an informative thread explaining how the SVAMITVA initiative has brought about significant changes in rural life.

He shared another post from MyGovIndia, which described the scheme as a "game-changer" for rural India.

The MyGovIndia post stated, "SVAMITVA initiative: A Game-Changer for Rural India! The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) initiative is transforming rural India.

The SVAMITVA scheme, launched in 2020, aims to provide rural households with legal rights to their property by mapping land parcels using drone and GIS technology. This initiative has empowered millions of rural citizens with formal property titles, contributing to financial inclusion and reducing land disputes, which have long been a challenge in rural India.

PM Modi will distribute over 65 lakh property cards on Saturday under the SVAMITVA Scheme, marking a major milestone in India’s rural empowerment efforts.

The distribution will take place through a video conferencing event at 12:30 PM, during which the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries and deliver a nationwide address.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor