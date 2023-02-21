Technology should be used to prepare students for better results: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Students should be encouraged to take up research work, and understand the transformation that is happening, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said during the joining of new professors and lecturers on Monday.

"As many as 914 Assistant professors and lecturers today joined various colleges in the state. While 321 Lecturers joined the Teachers Training Colleges, 126 Lecturers joined in Government Colleges and 467 numbers of Lecturers joined various Aided Non-Government Colleges. An orientation programme for the new college teachers was organised at the state convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan," the Odisha government stated in a press release on Monday.

Addressing the programme via video conferencing, Odisha CM called upon the lecturers to broaden the sphere of knowledge of students.

"I would expect all of you to commit yourselves to our education system, inspire the students, help them broaden their sphere of knowledge, and make them ready to plunge into the new world with confidence," he said.

He further said that this is the age of technology, and I expect the use of technology in education so that students can have access to knowledge from all over the globe.

"Students should be encouraged to take up research work, and understand the transformation that is happening all around us. We also need more of our students to come out successful in all India competitive examinations. I think you can play a bigger role in preparing our students for a better future," he said.

Congratulating the newly recruits, the CM said, "All of you must have achieved brilliant success in your educational career before reaching here. Now, the future of our youngsters is in your hands."

He said in the last two years, a record number of college teachers have been recruited in both Government and Aided Non-Government Colleges across the State. He expressed confidence that the effort will result in improving the quality of education in the State.

The Odisha CM said that they are entrusted with a great responsibility of intellectual development and character building for the new generation.

"Many transformations have been successfully effected in the State's Higher Education system which has made it more meaningful in serving the cause of knowledge acquiring process," he said.

CM Patnaik said that a novel initiative like 'Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivization Plan' has been implemented to encourage student-teacher researchers for a better engagement in the field of research and innovation.

Programmes like online orientation and refresher courses have been started by tying up with renowned universities of the country, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

