Technology to be core driver for employment: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 21 In his address to the G20 Labour Ministers' meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said this is the era of the fourth industrial revolution where technology has become and will remain the core driver for employment.

Virtually addressing the meeting being held in Indore, Modi said: “Skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling are the mantras for the future workforce. India has the potential to become one of the largest providers of skilled workforce in the world. We must consider each country's unique economic capacities, strengths and challenges.

"Adopting a one-size-fits-all approach is not suitable for sustainable financing of social protection."

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s capability in creating countless technology jobs during the last such technology-led transformation.

He also emphasised the G20’s role in globalising the development and sharing of skills in the true sense.

Modi also commended the efforts of member nations to initiate the international referencing of occupations by skills and qualifications requirements.

He said that it requires new models of international cooperation and coordination, and migration and mobility partnerships.

The Prime Minister suggested sharing statistics, information and data regarding employers and workers for a start which will empower countries across the globe to formulate evidence-based policies for better skilling, workforce planning, and gainful employment.

He pointed out that even though providing social protection to people is a key aspect of the 2030 Agenda, the current framework adopted by international organisations only accounts for benefits that are structured in certain narrow ways while several benefits provided in other forms are not covered under this framework.

Modi underlined that in order to grasp the correct picture of social protection coverage in India, benefits like universal public health, food security, insurance and pension programs must be accounted for.

