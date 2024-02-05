Teen arrested for killing uncle for property in UP

Lucknow, Feb 5 A 19-year-old youth, who killed his unmarried uncle Lakkha Lodhi, 60, in the Kakori area of Lucknow, for property has been arrested along with two others.

The accused youth, Abhishek Lodhi, took the help of one of his relatives, Surajbali, and a friend, Saurabh Tanna, by luring them with Rs 1 lakh each to plot the murder.

The murder took place on February 1.

DCP West Rahul Raj said, “The accused, while confessing to their crime, said they killed Lakkha in a factory where he worked as a security guard and after killing him, they scattered the irons and broke the gate’s lock to make it look like a murder during theft.”

According to police, the deceased was unmarried. Lakkha had three brothers. Since one of them died, he was living with Prem, his other brother.

Abhishek, who is the son of the deceased’s brother, thought Lakkha will give the property to his brother where he was living, hence he decided to eliminate him.

