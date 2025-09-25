Teen attacks classmate with machete after school quarrel in TN's Tirunelveli

Chennai, Sep 25 A classroom dispute between two teenage boys turned violent when a Class 9 student allegedly attacked his classmate with a machete at a government-aided higher secondary school near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district on Thursday.

According to police, the incident followed an argument the previous day between two hostel inmates over personal remarks.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy from Sankarankovil in neighbouring Tenkasi district, belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, reportedly made offensive comments about the father of another student from an intermediate caste.

Teachers and fellow students intervened and pacified the boys at that time. However, tensions flared again on Thursday morning when the boy from the intermediate caste is said to have brought a machete into the classroom.

In a sudden attack, he slashed the other student on the back before being restrained by shocked classmates and staff.

The injured boy, who sustained a deep cut, was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors administered six stitches to control the bleeding.

School authorities promptly informed the Ervadi Police, who arrived at the campus and took the alleged attacker into custody for questioning.

The weapon used in the assault has been seized. Police said the injured boy was discharged after treatment and later brought to the police station for inquiry as part of the investigation process.

The violent episode has unsettled parents and teachers in the region, raising concerns about the easy access to weapons and the growing trend of students resorting to aggression to settle personal scores.

Police officials said they are verifying the circumstances that led to the boy bringing a machete to school and whether any adults were aware of his intentions.

Officers added that counselling and strict measures would be initiated to prevent such incidents in schools.

A case is expected to be registered under the relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act once the inquiry is completed.

Further investigations are underway, and the police are also in touch with child welfare officials to decide on the next course of action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor