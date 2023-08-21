Teen held for performing stunts near police checkpoints in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 21 The Delhi Police have arrested an 18-year-old boy who used to perform dangerous stunts on roads near police checkpoints in the national capital to gain popularity on social media, officials said on Sunday.

A video of the accused recently went viral on social media, prompting the formation of a team by Delhi's Rajouri Garden Police Station to apprehend him.

During the investigation, the police learned that the accused ran a social media account with name 'Delhi Takeover'.

"The video circulated on social media platforms depicted two bikers performing stunts on a black and yellow bike (without a number plate) near City Square Mall, Najafgarh Road, Rajouri Garden. Upon receiving the viral video, a case was lodged under sections 279, 336 IPC, and 192/194D MV (Motor Vehicle) Act at PS (police station) - Rajouri Garden," officials said.

"An extensive search operation was conducted to locate the riders performing the stunts. Nearly 1,000 social media platforms were scanned... Through dedicated effort, one Instagram ID by the name 'DELHI TAKEOVERS' was identified as the source of the initial upload for the stunt video, which was later circulated on various social media platforms," they added.

Several stunt videos were discovered on the Instagram account. Subsequently, the police identified the individual operating the account as Anmol Singh Sethi, a resident of Tilak Nagar, and arrested him.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he performed stunts on roads throughout Delhi, officials said.

He had created an Instagram account where he uploaded stunt videos to gain popularity on social media.

The accused further confessed that he selected spots near police booths and checkpoints to gain attention on social media, they added.

"This action against him is expected to deter young individuals from engaging in such activities that put their own lives and the lives of others in danger," officials said.

