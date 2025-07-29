Teen shot in leg after chasing cop with machete and hitting youth in TN's Tirunelveli

Chennai, July 29 A 17-year-old boy was shot and injured by the police at Paappaakudi in Tirunelveli in the early hours of Tuesday, after he and his associate allegedly attacked a Dalit youth with a machete and later attempted to assault police personnel who tried to apprehend them.

According to police sources, the two teenagers -- both 17 years old and belonging to the Most Backward Community (MBC) -- are facing multiple criminal cases.

Around 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday, they reportedly attacked a 22-year-old Dalit youth named Sakthi, a resident of Rastha near Paappaakudi, with a machete, leaving him injured.

Following the incident, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Murugan rushed to the scene. Upon spotting the officers, the armed teens allegedly chased them with machetes.

In the ensuing chaos, the officers scattered for safety. Sub-Inspector Murugan took shelter in a nearby house, and the residents quickly locked the main door behind him.

“The armed teens struck the door repeatedly with their machetes, attempting to break in,” a police official said.

“In a bid to defend himself, the sub-inspector opened fire, injuring one of the attackers in the hip. Seeing his accomplice fall, the other youth fled the scene,” the official added.

The injured teenager was immediately taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Residents of the area said the violence appeared to be the fallout of an earlier minor scuffle between two caste groups in the village. “While the groups dispersed after police arrived, the two teens returned armed and attempted to attack the officers, which led to the firing,” a villager claimed.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding youth.

It may be recalled that southern Tamil Nadu districts, including Tirunelveli, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari have witnessed several caste related killings and counter killings earlier.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Police said the police will be cracking down on several leaders of caste organisations and also those involved in earlier criminal activities in caste related violence in these districts.

