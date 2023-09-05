Teen stabs caretaker of 'DUSIB toilet complex' over decade-old tragedy

New Delhi, Sep 4 A caretaker of a 'DUSIB Toilet Complex' was stabbed to death by a teenager whose sister had a past live-in relationship with the deceased, said a Delhi Police official, adding that the woman had committed suicide eight to nine years ago and the accused has been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Pappu, a resident of Shastri Nagar in his 40s.

Police said that the accused Ankit (19), a resident of Baljeet Nagar, is believed to have held the deceased responsible for his sister's death, and revenge appears to be the motive behind the murder.

According to police, they received a PCR call at around 6 a.m. on Monday regarding the incident at Holi Chowk, Baljeet Nagar, following which a team was immediately dispatched.

"Pappu was found lying dead with stab injuries. The deceased was caretaker of 'DUSIB Toilet Complex'. The FSL and crime teams were called for inspection of the scene of crime and to preserve evidence," said a senior police official.

"Prima facie it emerged that that deceased Pappu was in a live-in relationship with the suspect's sister, who had committed suicide about eight to nine years ago," said the official, adding that all the details are being verified.

