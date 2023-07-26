Teenage boy shot dead by friend in Patna's Jahanabad

Patna, July 26 A 15-year-old boy was shot dead by his friend in Jahanabad district of Bihar, sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the incident took place on Tuesday evening during a football match in Maharajganj village under Ghoshi police station.

The victim Ritesh Kumar was playing football match on Tuesday evening when he entered into a fight with his friend Lallu Kumar who was carrying a pistol.

In a fit of rage, Lallu Kumar pulled out his gun and shot Ritesh on his head.

When the teenager collapsed on the ground, the other players ran away from the crime scene.

The victim's family immediately rushed to the ground and took him to a Primary health center in Ghoshi where doctors referred him to Sadar hospital for better treatment but he died on the way.

Lallu Kumar was nabbed by the villagers and handed over to police.

The reason for the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor