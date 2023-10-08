Teenage boy shot dead by friends in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Oct 8 A teenaged boy was shot dead by two friends in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Sunday morning over an embarrassing video, police said.

The incident took place at Kharpar village under Nalanda police station.

Police said that the victim Almas Alam, 18, had made the video of the accused while they were taking a bath in a naked state in a pond and threatened to to upload it on social media.

"The two accused came to the house of the victim at Saidpur village and took him away with them to Kharpar village. After reaching there, they shot Almas on the head and tried to flee from the spot. The accused however failed as the local villagers chased them and nabbed them," SDPO, Rajgir range, Pradeep Kumar said.

"We have recovered a pistol and 14 live cartridges from their possession. The dead body was sent for the post- mortem examination," he said.

