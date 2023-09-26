Teenage girl killed in Darbhanga, parents on the run

Patna, Sep 25 A 16-year-old girl was killed allegedly by her parents in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, the police said on Monday.

The incident was reported from the Luchibadi locality under the University police station in the district.

The victim has been identified as Archana Kumari, the daughter of Suraj Mahto. She was found inside the house with her throat slit. The family members of the deceased are absconding.

The incident came to light after some local residents spotted that the house was locked and became suspicious. After they informed the police, the latter broke the door open and found the body of the girl lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit.

Amit Kumar, SDPO of Darbhanga Sadar, said: “After preliminary investigation, it appears that her family members may have been involved in her murder. The victim was reportedly having an affair with a youth which was objecting to by her family members. This could be the reason for the murder."

"Efforts are on to nab the victim's family members,” he added.

--IANS

