Teenager found dead in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, Nov 20 The body of a teenager was found near his residence on Monday in J&K’s Budgam district, said police.

Police said that the body of the 18-year-old boy, identified as Sameer Ahmad Rather of Sail Beerwah in the district, was found outside his house. The body had injuries marks on his head and ear.

“The youth has probably been murdered. Police have registered a case and investigation has been started,” sources said.

