Teenager held in Delhi for impregnating minor after 'marriage'

New Delhi, May 31 A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after a minor, who had gone for routine medical checkup at a hospital at east Delhi, was found seven months pregnant, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that on Monday, a police control room call was received from the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital regarding a 15-year-old minor who was found to be pregnant following which a police team was dispatched.

"The minor girl, a resident of Murshibabad in West Bengal, told police that she married the 17-year-old boy in West Bengal on August 25 last year and they had consensual sexual relations and as a result, she got pregnant," said the official.



In January, they both came to Delhi and started living in a rented accommodation at West Jawahar Park near Laxmi Nagar area.

"Sakhi centre was also informed by the doctors and after her counselling and medical examination, a case under section 376 (2) (n) (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered at the Laxmi Nagar police station," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor