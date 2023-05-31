Teenager held in Delhi for impregnating minor after 'marriage'

By IANS | Published: May 31, 2023 10:09 PM 2023-05-31T22:09:02+5:30 2023-05-31T22:40:37+5:30

New Delhi, May 31 A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after a minor, who had gone for ...

Teenager held in Delhi for impregnating minor after 'marriage' | Teenager held in Delhi for impregnating minor after 'marriage'

Teenager held in Delhi for impregnating minor after 'marriage'

Next

New Delhi, May 31 A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after a minor, who had gone for routine medical checkup at a hospital at east Delhi, was found seven months pregnant, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that on Monday, a police control room call was received from the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital regarding a 15-year-old minor who was found to be pregnant following which a police team was dispatched.

"The minor girl, a resident of Murshibabad in West Bengal, told police that she married the 17-year-old boy in West Bengal on August 25 last year and they had consensual sexual relations and as a result, she got pregnant," said the official.

In January, they both came to Delhi and started living in a rented accommodation at West Jawahar Park near Laxmi Nagar area.

"Sakhi centre was also informed by the doctors and after her counselling and medical examination, a case under section 376 (2) (n) (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered at the Laxmi Nagar police station," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Delhi Police Commissioner Delhi Police Crime Branch Of Delhi Police Delhi Police Crime Branch Delhi Police Headquarters The Delhi Police Special cell of delhi police Delhi police pro Delhi police special crime branch South delhi police