Teenager held in Delhi for stalking & harassing girl

New Delhi, May 15 A 19-year-old teenager was arrested for stalking and creating three fake Gmail accounts of his ex-girlfriend and then sending obscene photos of the girl to her and her relatives in order to take "revenge" after the breakup, an official said on Monday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Manas Lahora, a resident of Laxmi Vihar near Mohan Garden, a B.Sc (Electronics)first year student.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Surendra Choudhary said that on April 7, a complaint was received wherein the complainant alleged that someone had created three fake Gmail accounts, and sent obscene photos and videos of her to her as well as her relatives.

During the investigation, on the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of IPDR details of the alleged fake Gmail accounts, the alleged person was located near Uttam Nagar and Mohan Garden area.

"Accordingly, Manas was arrested from Mohan Garden area. The alleged teenager was questioned and he admitted that he was in a relationship with the complainant since 2021 and later in 2023 she refused to be in relationship with him," said Choudhary.

In order to take revenge and defame the girl, he created fake Gmail accounts and sent obscene photos and videos of her to the complainant and her family members through these fake Gmail accounts.

"From Manas' possession, one laptop being used in the commission of the crime was recovered. One mobile phone was also recovered from his possession having Instagram chats with the complainant," the official added.



ssh/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor