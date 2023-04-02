Teenager killed as scooter crashes head on into crane

New Delhi, April 2 A 15-year-old youth was killed and another injured seriously after their scooter hit a crane head-on in north Delhi on early Sunday night, police said.

A police official said that they got a call about the accident, near the Inderlok area, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The crane was returning after a spell of work when the collision occurred.

"Arib, 15, and Irfan, 18 were on a joyride on their scooter when it collided with the crane. Both were thrown off the scooter. The driver of the crane fled from the spot leaving them in a pool of blood," the police said.

A police team reached the spot and both youth were taken to a nearby government hospital where Arib was declared dead by doctors.

