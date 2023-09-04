Teenager killed by unidentified persons in Delhi, police launches probe

New Delhi, Sep 4 A 18-year-old was killed by unidentified persons in north Delhi, a police official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Piyush, a resident of Mangolpur Kalan.

According to police, on Monday, a police control room call was received at South Rohini police station regarding a male dead body in Tiranga Park near Mangolpur Kalan Village following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, a male was found in the park in unconscious condition, having a deep cut injury on his right hand.

"He was identified as Piyush. The injured person was shifted to BSA Hospital, Rohini where doctor declared him dead. The dead body was preserved in the hospital," said a senior police official.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official added.

