Teenager killed, friend critically injured after speeding truck mows them in Bihar's Jamui

Patna, Nov 15 A day after a Bihar Police SI and a Home Guard jawan were run over down in Jamui, a speeding truck mowed down two teenage youth in the same district on Wednesday.

Aayush Kumar, 18, died on the spot while friend Rakesh Kumar was critically injured.

The incident occurred at Dadpur-Kabar main road at Machindra village under Jhajha police station in the district.

Police said that Aayush, along with his friend Rakesh, were on the way on a bike to a nearby computer shop to repair his laptop when the speeding truck mowed them down at Machindra village.

After committing the crime, the driver of the truck sped away from the spot and finally left the vehicle abandoned at the railway crossing as it was closed. The driver and helper fled from there.

The police said that the truck driver had unloaded sand and was returning when the accident occurred.

Aayush was a class 11 student and studying in Patna and had come to his native village Kesopur in Jamui.

On Tuesday, SI Prabhat Ranjan and home guard Jawan Rajesh Kumar Saw, deployed at Garhi police station in the district, were mowed down by a speeding tractor laden with sand.

A police team at the barricades on Chanwar bridge and signaled a speeding tractor laden with sand to stop for checking. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the tractor driver ran over them.

The SI died on the spot while Saw was critically injured. After committing the crime, the tractor driver fled from the spot leaving the tractor abandoned some distance away from the crime scene. The incident happened in the border area of Jamui and Nawada.

