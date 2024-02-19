Teenager mysteriously dies while working in Delhi factory

New Delhi, Feb 19 A 19-year-old teenager died under mysterious circumstances on Monday while working in a factory at northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, an official said.

The official said that on Monday, at around 5 p.m., a call was received in Ashok Vihar police station from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital that a girl namely Suman was brought dead.

As per her sister, Suman used to work in the packing department of a utensil making factory.

“On Monday while working in the factory, she fell unconscious and was taken to hospital by her sister where she was declared brought dead,” said a senior police official.

The official said that on examination, no external injuries were noticed. However, legal action is being taken,” the official added.

