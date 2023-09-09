Teenager stabbed multiple times in Delhi, dies

New Delhi, Sep 9 A teenager, aged around 17, was stabbed to death by three boys in Delhi, a police official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Adnan, a resident of Dayalpur, a tailor by profession.

A senior police official said that the incident occurred on Friday at 12:03 a.m near Brijpuri Pulia, Chand Bagh in Dayalpur area.

“It has been found that Adnan was assaulted by three boys. He sustained multiple stab injuries on chest, left side thorax, left side neck and right-side neck. He was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“Adnan had stepped out of his house on Friday evening with some friends. There is a history of an altercation with some boys about a week ago. Efforts are being made to round up all his young friends and acquaintances,” said the DCP.

“The police teams are scanning CCTV footages to identify the accused and nab them. A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered at Dayalpur police station,” the official added.

