Teenager stabbed to death in Delhi, 4 held

New Delhi, Nov 30 A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by four persons in south Delhi over an old enmity, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Piyush, a resident of Madangir.

According to police, PCR calls were received on Wednesday at Ambedkar Nagar police station at 8 p.m. that a boy had been stabbed by four-five people.

On receiving the calls, a police team rushed to the spot where the injured was found to be taken to AIIMS Hospital.

“The police team reached AIIMS Hospital where the injured Piyush was undergoing treatment at Operation Theatre. As per MLC, there were six stabbing injuries and the patient was found unfit for statement,” said a senior police official.

Subsequently, the place of incident was inspected by the crime team. “Meanwhile, information about the death of the injured was received,” said the official.

During inquiry, it was revealed that four persons namely Bhupender aka Buchi, Varun, Vinay and Tushar stabbed Piyush. They all had previous enmity with him as on the day of Diwali the victim had slapped Bhupender and Varun.

“All accused are residents of Block E-2nd, Madangir. During the course of investigation, CCTV footage were checked and all the accused were identified and apprehended. Further weapons of the offence i.e two knives were recovered,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor