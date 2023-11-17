Teenager stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by unidentified individuals in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, on Thursday at around 7.45 p.m., a call regarding stabbing was received at Aman Vihar police station.

A police team immediately reached at the spot and found the injured in unconscious condition, having injuries on his neck and hand.

"The injured was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," said a senior police officer.

"The body of the boy was preserved in the hospital," said the official.

"Multiple teams have been constituted to nab the culprits and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to trace them," the official added.

