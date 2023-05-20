Teenager stabbed to death in Delhi's Madhu Vihar

New Delhi [India], May 20 : An 18-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday in the national capital's Madhu Vihar area, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, the deceased boy has been identified as Lucky. Two persons have been identified in connection with the alleged murder and teams have been constituted to nab the accused who are absconding since the incident, police said.

The reason for the murder has not yet been ascertained.

The murder case has been registered and the investigation has been started, said Delhi police.

Meanwhile on Wednesday in northeast Delhi a man was stabbed to death during an alleged theft attempt and two persons were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

In the incident, the deceased has been identified as Rahul Kumar (26), a resident of Ashok Nagar, northeast Delhi. The accused Manish and Prashant have been arrested, police said.

According to the police, the deceased Rahul was trying to snatch money from the accused Manish and Prashant. They wrestled with each other for a while. Then Manish took out a knife from his scooty and stabbed Rahul multiple times, police said.

Earlier this week, a 43-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, and 6-year-old daughter with a knife before hanging himself near the Jyoti Nagar area of Shahdara Police Station in Delhi, police said.

In the incident, police said, the accused Sushil also tried to kill his 13-year-old son.

"A PCR call was received from Jyoti Nagar in Shahdara District. The caller said that his co-worker Sushil called him and was crying on the phone. Sushil told the caller that he had killed everyone in the family and now he is not picking up the call. Immediately call was verified and all police officials reached the spot. At the place of the incident, 3 dead bodies were found. Sushil who works as a maintenance supervisor at DMRC, East Vinod Nagar depot, was found hanging. His wife and his daughter were also found dead with knife injuries on their heads," a police official said on this shocking incident.

