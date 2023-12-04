'Teesari bar modi sarkar' trends in Parliament after BJP sweeps Assembly Elections

The 2023 Assembly election results for five states were declared on December 3rd and 4th, showcasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's triumph in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. This significant victory fueled the surge of the "Teesri bar Modi sarkar" trend during the winter session of Parliament. Today, on December 4th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed in the Lok Sabha as the winter session commenced. BJP MPs, expressing their enthusiasm, chanted slogans, celebrating their success in the assembly elections with echoes of 'Tesari Bar Modi Sarkar' and 'Bar Bar Modi Sarkar.'

Before the Parliament's Winter Session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a friendly piece of advice to the opposition. He urged them not to express frustration about their electoral defeat within the parliament, emphasizing the importance of learning from

#WATCH | BJP MPs raise the slogan of "Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar" and "Baar Baar Modi Sarkar" in Lok Sabha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the winter session of the Parliament commences. pic.twitter.com/nZp0YqkQMH — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

mistakes and avoiding negativity. He added, "When governance is effective, the term 'anti-incumbency' becomes irrelevant."

The state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram are viewed as a prelude or semi-finals to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, drawing the nation's attention. BJP has seized a lead in three out of the five states, showcasing a robust performance in these semi-finals.