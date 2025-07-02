Tehri Garhwal Truck Accident: 3 Kanwariyas Dead, 14 Injured After Vehicle Overturns on Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway (Watch Video)

Three Kanwariyas have been died and 14 others were injured in a major accident that has taken place in Tehri Garhwal, where a truck carrying Kanwariyas from Rishikesh to Gangotri overturned near Narendra Nagar. After receiving the information, the police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Fortunately, the truck overturned and stopped on the roadside, preventing it from plunging into a deep gorge, which could have led to an even bigger disaster.

Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: A truck carrying Kanwariyas from Rishikesh to Gangotri overturned near Narendra Nagar, injuring several devotees. Three are in critical condition and referred to a higher center, while others receive treatment at Fakot Health Center



The horrific accident occurred on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. The truck, carrying 18 to 20 Kanwariyas, was traveling from Rishikesh to Gangotri when the driver suddenly lost control. The vehicle overturned on the roadside near a ditch but got stuck on the edge, avoiding a fall into the ravine below. Panic and screams erupted as the truck toppled over.

Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing about the accident and quickly alerted the police and SDRF teams. When the rescue personnel arrived, they found most of the Kanwariyas trapped under the overturned truck. According to Tehri SP, there were approximately 18 to 20 Kanwariyas aboard.

The relief and rescue teams worked tirelessly to free the victims, using a JCB machine to lift and straighten the truck. In total, 17 Kanwariyas were rescued from the accident site. Tragically, three succumbed to their injuries, while 14 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

The injured were transported by ambulance to the Narendra Nagar Health Centre and Hospital. Many of the victims are reported to be in critical condition. Locals expressed relief that the truck overturned on the roadside and did not fall into the deep ditch below, which could have caused even greater loss of life.

Five of the seriously injured Kanwariyas have been referred to AIIMS-Rishikesh for advanced treatment, while nine are receiving medical care at the primary health centre in Narendra Nagar. According to the Tehri Garhwal SP, the truck had traveled from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.