Tej Pratap backs Rabri Devi’s demand for Nishant as CM, slams Nitish govt over crime

Patna, July 21 Former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, reached the Bihar Assembly on Monday after the House proceedings ended, where he backed his mother Rabri Devi’s statement urging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hand over the Chief Minister’s post to his son Nishant Kumar.

“I have been saying from the beginning that the youth should get a chance. Whatever my mother has said, she must have said it after careful consideration,” Tej Pratap stated while interacting with the media outside the Bihar Assembly.

Commenting on the law-and-order situation in Bihar, Tej Pratap said, “Crime is at its peak, and the government is completely inactive. No action is being taken.”

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, had strongly criticised Nitish Kumar over the rising crime in Bihar, advising him to hand over the Chief Minister’s post to his son Nishant Kumar if he is unable to control the situation.

In recent weeks, incidents of crime in Patna and across Bihar have triggered questions on the government and the police, with the opposition intensifying its attack on the Nitish-led NDA government over the law-and-order situation.

When asked about his electoral plans, Tej Pratap said, “Many people are speculating. Some say I will contest from Bakhtiyarpur, some from Mahaddipur. I have done a lot of work in Mahua, and I will contest from wherever there is public demand.”

He added, “Now it remains to be seen who forms the next government.”

Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav revealed his 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav on social media, after which his father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, expelled him from the party for six years and also disowned him from the family.

Tej Pratap’s appearance at the Assembly amid the ongoing monsoon session and his statements add to the evolving political drama in Bihar, as debates over leadership and youth representation gain traction ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

