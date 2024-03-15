Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pains
By IANS | Published: March 15, 2024 10:20 PM2024-03-15T22:20:54+5:302024-03-15T22:25:02+5:30
Patna, March 15 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted to a private hospital here on Friday after he complained of chest pains but is now stable.
He was taken to a private hospital in the Kankarbagh area where doctors found he had low blood pressure.
He underwent an ECG and a chest X-ray and is now stable and under observation.
As news spread about his illness, a large number of RJD supporters assembled at the hospital.
