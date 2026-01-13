Tej Pratap Yadav invites Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi for Dahi-Chura feast

Patna, Jan 13 A touching and emotionally charged moment unfolded on Tuesday at 10 Circular Road, the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, when Tej Pratap Yadav met his parents and younger brother, signalling a visible thaw in strained family ties.

The primary purpose of the visit was to formally invite Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, to a Dahi-Chura feast being organised on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Tej Pratap personally handed over the invitation letter to his younger brother, a gesture widely seen as an attempt to convey brotherhood, reconciliation, and family unity.

Upon arrival, Tej Pratap Yadav first touched the feet of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, seeking their blessings.

The meeting marked the first occasion in a long time when Tej Pratap and Tejashwi were seen together with warmth and ease in front of the media, after months of living separately and maintaining distance on public platforms.

Amid the political symbolism, a deeply personal moment stole the spotlight when Tej Pratap Yadav lifted Tejashwi’s daughter and his niece, Katyayani, in his arms.

Tej Pratap later described the moment as a wonderful experience. Photographs of him smiling with the child quickly went viral, reflecting that despite political differences and separate living arrangements, familial bonds remain intact.

Political observers view Tej Pratap’s visit—after a prolonged period of distance from the family—as a significant shift.

For months, speculation of a “cold war” between the two brothers had dominated political discourse.

However, this meeting on the eve of Makar Sankranti appears to have blunted opposition claims of a deep rift within the Lalu family.

With this reconciliation gesture, attention has now turned to the Dahi-Chura feast scheduled for Wednesday.

More than a traditional culinary gathering, the event is expected to serve as a symbolic display of the unity and strength of the Lalu family.

Tej Pratap’s outreach has infused fresh enthusiasm among RJD workers, and all eyes are now on how Tejashwi Yadav and other family members participate in the event, potentially placing the final seal on this much-discussed family rapprochement.

