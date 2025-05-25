Tej Pratap Yadav row: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal accuses Lalu-Rabri of ruining lives for political gain

Patna, May 25 In the latest fallout after the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Yadav family, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal launched a scathing attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, accusing them of deliberately sacrificing personal integrity for political image-building.

Jaiswal claimed that Lalu and Rabri were fully aware of Tej Pratap’s long-term relationship with Anushka Yadav before arranging his marriage to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of Daroga Prasad Rai.

“Despite knowing about Tej Pratap’s relationship with Anushka, the marriage was pushed through only to forge ties with a respected political family. But this decision destroyed the lives of three individuals — Tej Pratap, Aishwarya, and Anushka,” the BJP leader said.

He further alleged that Lalu Prasad’s decision to expel his son now is a strategic move to shield himself legally and politically, as the divorce case between Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai remains sub judice.

“What Lalu and Rabri did with Aishwarya is not just unethical, it could amount to a criminal offence. The matter should be seriously considered by the legal authorities,” he asserted.

Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai in May 2018, in what was seen as a high-profile political alliance between two powerful Yadav families. However, cracks appeared in the relationship almost immediately. Aishwarya accused Tej Pratap of domestic abuse and mental harassment. The matter is still pending in court.

Following a controversy involving viral photos and videos of Tej Pratap with Anushka Yadav — one showing her performing Karva Chauth rituals for him — Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son from the RJD and family for six years.

Tej Pratap initially claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked, but the controversial content kept surfacing, further damaging the family's image.

When contacted by the media, Poonam Rai, Aishwarya's mother, responded briefly: “We already knew all these things about Tej Pratap. What is hidden in this? Everyone knows. We have nothing more to say.”

Despite the turmoil, the Yadav family appears united behind Lalu Prasad’s action.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and RJD’s political face, stated: “Tej Pratap is an adult and can make his own decisions, but I do not support such behaviour. As public representatives, we must uphold dignity.”

Meanwhile, Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya publicly endorsed her father's decision in an emotional social media post.

“Those who cross the limits of family conduct and values become the subject of criticism. For us, Papa (Lalu Prasad) is like god, family is our temple, and the party is our pride,” she wrote.

She added that no one will be allowed to bring shame to the family's legacy of struggle and social justice.

