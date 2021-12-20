Tejas not being inducted as replacement of MIG-21 fighter, but as part of IAF modernisation: Defence ministry

Tejas is not being inducted as a replacement of MIG-21 fighter aircraft, but as a part of the modernisation of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Brijlal in Rajya Sabha today said, "Tejas is not being inducted as a replacement of MIG-21 fighter aircraft, but as a part of the modernisation of IAF."

"Amount spent so far on the manufacture of 24 LCA Tejas delivered till September 30, 2021, is Rs 6,653 crore. Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by IAF, a total of 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured. Further production depends upon the requirement for Indian Defence Services/export to customers," Bhatt said.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November 29, 2021 and is likely to continue till December 23, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

