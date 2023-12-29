Tejashwi congratulates Nitish for becoming JD-U chief again

Patna, Dec 29 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for becoming the JD-U President again.

“Nitish Kumar is the universally acknowledged leader of the JD-U. He was also holding the post in the past and it is a good thing that he again holds the post of national President. We have our own agenda to defeat the BJP and we will do it more strongly after he becomes the national President of JD-U," he said.

On the allegations leveled by BJP leaders that former President Lalan Singh was having close connections with his RJD and hence, he was removed from the post, Tejeshwi Yadav said: "BJP leaders are scared of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. They are scared people. They are scared of a repetition of the 2015 Assembly election performance and hence leveling baseless allegations. They have no issues to raise."

