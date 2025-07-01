Tejashwi hits back at BJP over 'Namazwadi' jibe, criticises EC's voter list revision in Bihar

Patna, July 1 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday, reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who recently called him "Namazwadi" and "Maulana" following his large public rally against the Waqf Act in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, which was attended by lakhs of people.

While addressing the media persons here, Tejashwi Yadav said: "The way people supported us in the protest against the Waqf Act, has rattled the BJP's 'Chintu' (leaders) sitting in Delhi. These Sanghi (RSS) people are abusing us, instead of discussing real issues. They (BJP) have nothing to do with the Constitution and are working to divide, not unite the country."

He also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying: "Nitish Kumar is in an unconscious state now. He is no longer able to handle Bihar. He himself is responsible for his condition and should leave power."

He questioned the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to revise the voter list in 25 days, alleging it was done at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar due to fear of losing in the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.

"We had given a close political fight last time in 2020, and they (BJP) know the public sentiment on the ground this time too. I strongly suspect they have already done something with the voter list, and this revision drive is just an eyewash."

He added that the RJD and the INDIA bloc are keeping a close eye on every decision of the ECI, BJP, and JD-U.

"We are conscious people. They, especially Nitish Kumar, are unconscious. We are keeping a close watch on the every move of ECI. The revision of the voter list in 25 days is impossible," he said.

On June 29, Tejashwi Yadav participated in the 'Waqf Bachao -- Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, where a large number of people from the Muslim community assembled there.

During the rally, he declared that he would throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin if his government came to power in the state.

This has led to sharp criticism from BJP leaders, especially Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh who called him "Namazwadi" for his sta.

