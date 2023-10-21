Tejashwi is like my son and I am doing everything for him, says Nitish

Patna, Oct 21 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that Tejashwi Yadav is like his son and the CM is doing everything for him in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's clarification came after he earlier expressed his deep friendship with BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also claimed that his friendship with them will not end until he is alive.

“A section of the media misinterpreted my statement. There were some BJP leaders sitting in Motihari and hence I said that but that does not mean I am with BJP,” Kumar said.

“My statement was published in newspapers and media channels with wrong narratives. I underwent pain. Hence, I told the officers to release my full statements in the public domain. They do not publish my statement properly,” Kumar said.

“When BJP was with me, they were saying good things about me and the government. Now, they are in opposition and hence making statements against us. In 2020, I was in pain when they did not make Sushil Modi as a deputy chief minister of Bihar. Now, he is talking against me. I have no objection to it. I do not want anything. This child Tejashwi Yadav is with me and hence I am doing everything for him,” Kumar said.

