Tejashwi meets Bihar Governor, submits memorandum over 'rising crime'

Patna, Feb 5 Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday and submitted a Memorandum of Understanding over alleged rising crime incidents in the state.

During the meeting, Tejashwi urged the Governor to intervene and take action.

Speaking after the meeting, Tejashwi expressed concerns over the deteriorating law-and-order situation.

He alleged that certain communities were unfairly targeted at the state and national levels.

Tejashwi specifically raised the case of a DSP-rank officer accused of inhumane behaviour towards a minority community person in Madhubani's Benipatti police station area.

The alleged incident took place during a vehicle-checking campaign a week ago.

The state government has not taken any action against the officer involved, Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader demanded immediate action against the DSP to set an example within the Police Department.

He criticised the state administration for its "inaction", stating that the "lack of accountability" was contributing to the "rising crime" and the "misuse" of power by law enforcement officers.

Governor Khan has yet to issue a public statement on the memorandum submitted by Tejashwi.

On the distribution of appointment letters in Bihar by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, Tejashwi asserted that the groundwork for these jobs was laid during his 17-month tenure in government.

When asked about the job appointments, Tejashwi remarked: "We were in power for 17 months, there must be some benefit. The 3.50 lakh jobs that are under process today were approved by us. All the necessary posts were created in our cabinet. Now, let them take all the credit - we don't care. What matters is that the people of Bihar get employment."

Previously, Tejashwi had consistently emphasised that his leadership facilitated over 5 lakh government jobs within 17 months, with an additional 3.5 lakh jobs in process before the Grand Alliance government toppled in January 2024.

