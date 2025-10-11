Tejashwi meets ex-Bihar unit RJD chief Jagdanand Singh, sparks speculation ahead of election

Patna, Oct 11 As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, political activities in the state have also been gaining momentum. On Saturday, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav visited the residence of former party's state unit president Jagdanand Singh at Kautilya Nagar in Patna.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting that lasted for about 40 minutes.

In Bihar’s political circle, every meeting carries significance, and this one is being viewed as an important development.

According to sources, Tejashwi Yadav held detailed discussions with Jagdanand Singh on ticket distribution, seat alignment, and caste balance for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Jagdanand Singh, known for his deep organisational experience and as one of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s most trusted aides, continues to play a crucial advisory role within the RJD.

Party insiders believe his inputs will be key in finalizing candidates for several constituencies, especially in the Shahabad region. Jagadanad Singh has a deep knowledge of the caste equation in Rohtas, Kaimur, Buxar, Bhojpur and in the district of Magadh division.

His son Sudhakar Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Buxar. Jagadanand Singh is a native of Bihar’s Kaimur district.

Following the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav avoided questions from the media, choosing not to comment on the discussion.

The RJD is currently in the midst of intense deliberations over ticket allocation, with Tejashwi Yadav meeting senior leaders to ensure unity and strategic coordination ahead of the elections.

The suggestions of Jagadanand Singh on the seat-sharing are considered extremely important for RJD and Tejashwi Yadav.

Analysts suggest that his meeting with Jagdanand Singh could also be aimed at resolving internal differences that have surfaced within the party in recent months.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor