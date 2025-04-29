Tejashwi reaffirms commitment to Vaishya community, hits out at NDA

Patna, April 29 Bihar's Leader of the Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday, reaffirmed his party's commitment to the Vaishya community, emphasising trust, cooperation, and shared struggle for self-respect.

His statement came during a ceremony commemorating the birth anniversary of Danveer Bhamashah, held at the state RJD office's Karpoori Auditorium in Patna and organised by the party's Business Cell.

"Bhamashah has been a symbol of generosity and sacrifice, and everyone knows about his unflinching support to Maharana Pratap in the fight for self-respect," Yadav said.

He urged the community to embody the ideals of Bhamashah and strengthen mutual cooperation.

"There is a need to take his ideas forward, especially in today's times, where self-respect and mutual support are essential," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav used the event to launch a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of working against the interests of the business community.

"From GST to other taxation policies, the Central and state governments are harassing traders economically," he said.

"Incidents of murder, loot, robbery and growing insecurity have created an atmosphere of fear among businessmen. You all must reflect -- why is the so-called double-engine government working against your interests?"

He urged the Vaishya community to stand with the RJD-led alliance in a determined fight for dignity and prosperity, assuring them that the party would walk four steps ahead for every step they took together.

In a sharp political statement, Tejashwi Yadav declared, "Bihar does not need a tired Chief Minister and a retired officer," clearly referencing CM Nitish Kumar and top bureaucratic influence in the current government in the state.

Highlighting the achievements of the 17-month-long Mahagathbandhan government, the RJD leader claimed that under their leadership, Rs 50,000 crore worth investment was brought into Bihar and more than five lakh government jobs were provided across communities.

He also criticised the current NDA government for failing to fill 3.5 lakh existing vacancies.

He further lamented the halt in tourism initiatives.

"We had introduced a tourism policy to promote business under the Mahagathbandhan government, but Nitish Kumar withdrew support at the last moment. Now, all those plans are stalled," he said, adding, "Give us five years, and we will create a new Bihar together."

The event saw a large turnout of members from the Vaishya community, underlining the RJD's efforts to consolidate support from business and trading classes ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.

