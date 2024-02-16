Tejashwi should drive tractors to understand farmers' pain: Bihar Dy CM

Patna, Feb 16 Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said the former should also drive tractors and understand the pain of farmers.

Sinha's remarks came after Tejashwi Yadav was seen with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on a Thar SUV while the former Bihar deputy chief minister was driving the vehicle.

"Every big leader should drive tractors. He has a hobby of travelling in four wheelers and chartered planes, but he should also drive tractors and feel the pain of farmers of the country," Sinha said.

Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi participated in a road show followed by rallies in Sasaram in Rohtas district and Mohania in Kaimur district.

During the road show in Sasaram, Tejashwi Yadav drove the SUV for around four km on GT road while Rahul Gandhi was sitting alongside him.

