Tejashwi should worry about RJD: Chirag Paswan

Patna May 10 Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks on the ‘history of the reservation’, LJPR President Chirag Paswan on Friday said that the Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav should worry about RJD and his candidates.

“The way he is concerned about me or the prime minister, if the same he had shown to the state then the tenure of RJD may not be known as a ‘Jungle Raj’. I suggest him to take care of his party and his candidates so that they could save their deposit at least,” Chirag Paswan said.

“Whatever is happening in our home or in our family is our concern. It is our personal matter. The issue in the elections is not what happened to Chirag Paswan's house. You keep saying that we have given jobs and we will give more jobs. Do you have any plans from where you will generate revenue for giving jobs? How can government revenue be increased?” he asked.

Calling Tejashwi his younger brother, Chirag Paswan said that it would have been better if Tejashwi had given attention to Bihar rather than him.

“He became Deputy Chief Minister. The experience is not achieved by sitting in air-conditioned rooms. Experience comes from going to the public. Tejashwi thinks that the public is with his lies, but they are not. The public knows everything,” he said.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Chirag Paswan does not know about the ‘history of reservation’. He said that Chirag Paswan should listen to the old speeches of his father Late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Tejashwi Yadav said that Chirag Paswan does not remember what PM Modi had done to him. “The Prime Minister got Ram Vilas Paswan's statue shunted, vacated his house and snatched away the symbol of his party. There was a fight between uncle and nephew yet Chirag Paswan remains PM Modi’s Hanuman. Under such circumstances, No one could stay with PM Modi,” Tejashwi said.

