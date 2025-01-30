Tejashwi slams CM Nitish for 'silence' on 'rising' crime in Bihar

Patna, Jan 30 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state, and questioned his "inaction and silence" on the increasing crime rate.

Tejashwi, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, said despite Nitish Kumar ruling Bihar for 20 years, crime remains a serious concern, "as reflected in National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data".

"On January 23, nearly 200 rounds were fired in Mokama, and Bihar Deputy CM said it was a trivial issue," he said.

Tejashwi has intensified his criticism of both the Bihar government and the Central government, accusing them of "neglecting" the state's development and "failing" to address its long-standing demands.

"Nitish Kumar has been ruling for 20 years in Bihar, but the law and order situation is below standard. The BJP-led central government has been in power for over 14 years, it has not given anything to Bihar," Tejashwi said.

He reiterated the demand for special status for Bihar, which he claims has been ignored by the Centre.

The RJD leader, as part of his Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samvad Yatra, visited Hina Shahab and her son Osama Shahab's house in Siwan.

Hina Shahab, widow of the late MP Shahabuddin, has recently joined the RJD and can be fielded to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

His visit signals RJD's efforts to consolidate its support base in Siwan, a stronghold of the late Shahabuddin.

Tejashwi said that his yatra is aimed to strengthen the RJD at different levels - Panchayat, booth, block, subdivision, and district.

He has covered most districts and will soon visit Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Nawada, and Patna.

"Each district has unique challenges, and RJD is formulating strategies accordingly," he said.

Tejashwi's continued criticism of CM Nitish and the BJP government at the Centre comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar.

Meanwhile, CM Nitish is also carrying out Pragati Yatra in the state under which he is reviewing developmental works, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects.

